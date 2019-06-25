   
RELIGION
Bible manuscripts worth $1.75M seized in northwestern Turkey’s Bursa

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 25.06.2019 10:43
Updated 25.06.2019 11:40
DHA Photo
Turkish security forces seized early manuscripts of the Bible in an anti-smuggling operation in northwestern Turkey's Bursa province Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence, undercover provincial gendarmerie units set-up a meeting with the smuggling suspects, posing as historical artifact purchasers.

The security forces detained four suspects who brought the manuscripts to the meeting at a shopping mall in Osmangazi district.

The two Bible manuscripts seized in the operation are worth $1.75 million, authorities said. The manuscripts date back almost 2,000 years to early Christianity, according to Demirören News Agency.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried out across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage. The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreign visitors each year.

