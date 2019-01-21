Tech generation to be educated at Try it-Do it Workshops across Turkey

Since the dawn of time, humanity has been evolving and adapting to its surroundings to fit its needs. It has always been moving forward with innovation after innovation, improving the world's quality of life.

The last 150 years have seen the most remarkable advancement of technology in history. Electric lighting that we all use in our homes, cars we drive everywhere and the television we switch on as soon as we step inside our houses are not even 200 years old. In the last 30 years, with the developments in computer and robotic sciences, innovations have been coming so quickly that the social structure of mankind is changing more rapidly than ever.

In a world dominated by technology, it is a must to bring up the younger generation to be aware of the technological advancements and we need to make them eager to bring something new to the changing world.

Believing that the Turkish youth will play an important role in changing the role via technology, "'Deneyap Workshops" (Try it-Do it Workshop") were launched in 2017 across Istanbul with the initiative of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Turkey Technology Team Foundation.

As a part of the National Technology Movement, initiated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, now these Try it-Do it Workshops are planned to spread across Turkey to prepare the young generation for a technology-driven future.

Students to receive lessons on technology sciences





The workshops offer a variety of classes on technology sciences to students.

Currently there are a total of 15 Try it-Do it Workshops in Istanbul with 1,500 students from middle school and high school.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Haluk Bayraktar, the chairman of Turkey Technology Team Foundation, said the workshops offer a variety of classes including coding, robotics design and production, cyber technologies and artificial intelligence.

Bayraktar said students who are eligible for the program receive three years of education for free. Students also make teams and prepare for international and national technology festivals such as Teknofest.

"This is an important step that is taken in order for Turkey to come up with technological products with high added value. This vision is spreading across Turkey under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Technology. At first, Try it-Do it Workshops will be open in 12 provinces," said Bayraktar.

Bayraktar also said that the general exam to be accepted to the workshops is scheduled to take place on March 17. He informed readers that the exam will feature a project which will be developed by the students. Students who pass the exam will start their education in 12 provinces including Hakkari, Erzurum, Trabzon, Manisa, Konya, Edirne, İzmir, Muğla, Antalya, Ankara and Eskişehir.

Once the students are accepted to the Try it-Do it Workshops, students enter other exams and contribute to projects. However, once they are enrolled, students will not lose their spot at the workshops for three years.

The workshops are open after school hours. Middle school and high school students can attend the classes at the workshops after they are done with their school day or during summer break. Haluk Bayraktar said the students receive approximately 1,000 hours of lessons throughout their three-year education at the Try it-Do it Workshops.

Bayraktar also said the students are very eager to attend to the classes offered at the workshops. "Attendance to the classes is almost perfect. Once students start their education, they continue until the end," he said.