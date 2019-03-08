Australian scientist discovers three new species of spiders

Three new species of spiders have been discovered in Australia, local media said Friday.

Joseph Schubert, an expert in the classification of living organisms announced the discovery of the trio of peacock spider species, which inhabited southwest Australia, on his Twitter account.





(Joseph Schubert/Twitter)

"Meet Australia's three newest species! As of today, they are officially named: Maratus aquilus, Maratus felinus, and Maratus combustus," he wrote.

Schubert was working on a project called Maratus when he discovered the spiders late last year.

Schubert noted that the newly discovered spiders which have bright colors are "completely harmless," and "roughly the length of a grain of rice" but so "charismatic."