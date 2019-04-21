3 Turkish universities to take part in NASA competition

Three Turkish universities, which showed great success in the pre-selection stage online, will represent Turkey at CanSat model satellite competition in the U.S.'s state of Texas in June.

While Istanbul Technical University's (İTÜ) APIS team ranked first in the pre-selection stage of the competition, two more Turkish universities were among top 10 teams.

CanSat, one of the prestigious space technologies competition, will be organized by the American Astronomical Society (AAS) with the collaboration of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

In the pre-selection stage this year, the competition saw the participation of the 93 world-known universities such as Manchester, California, Arizona State, Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza, and Virginia Tech.

Aykut Üçtepe, leader of ITU APIS' Research and Development Team, said his team has made all calculations and designs carefully.

"We used domestic and foreign sources for our model satellite, most of our materials were locally sourced," he noted.

He underlined that if the investment would be made in youth correctly, young people can improve themselves.

Muzaffer Duysal, the leader of Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University's Grizu-263 Uzay Team that came in fifth in the pre-selection stage, said the team has made several tests and that they are looking forward to win the competition.

"Our team was the second in the last year's competition due to our tests," he stressed.

He said his team made the model satellite without professional support and used local sources mostly.

Kaya Tarık Şeker, the spokesman of İstanbul Medeniyet University's Thread Team which came in seventh in the pre-selection stage, noted his team made an original design with local materials.

"Turkey is developing technology day-by-day with supports of its universities," he added.