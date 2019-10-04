Science prodigies to convene in Rumi's hometown

A three day science festival kicks off today in Konya, the home of Rumi. Organized by the Konya Metropolitan Municipality and Konya Governorate, the seventh edition of the Konya Science Festival aims to inspire young minds to join Turkey's scientific and technological transformation with its motto "You Can Do It."

The festival, which will host science shows, competitions, simulators and side events, will welcome science enthusiasts of all ages. Moreover, the festival will hold more than 100 workshops on robotic coding, 3D printers, nanotech, biotech, engineering and architecture.

One of the biggest science events in Turkey, the Konya Science Festival is predicted to welcome more than 150,000 visitors this year.