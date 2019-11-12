'Supertaster' gene to blame for eating less veggies, research shows

Do you usually have a hard time stomaching some vegetables? Would you even not touch your tongue to them? Well you are not alone, and your seemingly unhealthy eating habits may have a scientific explanation.

It turns out that you could easily tell your mom you're not down to eat those Brussels sprouts and have a point, as the American Heart Association reported late Tuesday that some people have a "supertaster gene" that nearly forbids them from eating those green and healthy veggies.

People with this gene are more sensitive to the strong taste and smell of certain vegetables, according to the report.

"Your genetics affect the way you taste, and taste is an important factor in food choice. You have to consider how things taste if you really want your patient to follow nutrition guidelines," Jennifer L. Smith, a postdoctoral fellow in cardiovascular science at the University of Kentucky School of Medicine in Lexington, was quoted as saying in the report.

"We're talking a ruin-your-day level of bitter when they tasted the test compound. These people are likely to find broccoli, brussels sprouts and cabbage unpleasantly bitter; they may also react negatively to dark chocolate, coffee and sometimes beer."