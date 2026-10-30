More than 650 sailors battled rain, wind and strong currents on the Istanbul Bosporus on Thursday as the Republic Cup, the fourth stage of the 7th Presidential International Yacht Races, brought Republic Day celebrations to the iconic waterway.

The race started in front of Dolmabahçe Palace on Oct. 29, marking the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923. More than 65 teams took part, with yachts decorated in Turkish flags creating a striking spectacle along the strait.

Organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club under the auspices of the Presidency, the event received contributions from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry, in cooperation with the Istanbul Governor's Office and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

Despite rainy weather and challenging sailing conditions, competitors navigated the Bosporus' shifting winds and currents in a race that tested their strategy, tactical judgment and endurance.

The fleet transformed the waterway into a sea of red and white as sailors carried the Republic Day celebrations onto the water. Residents gathered along the Bosporus shoreline to watch the competition and share in the national holiday festivities.

Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, president of the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club, said holding the Republic Cup on the Bosporus on such a significant national occasion gave the event special meaning.

Yachts set sail on the Bosphorus at the start of the Bosporus-Fişekhane Stage of the Republic Cup, the fourth leg of the Presidential International Yacht Races as part of Türkiye's 103rd Republic Day celebrations, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2026. (AA Photo)

"We are proud to celebrate the 103rd anniversary of our Republic in the unique atmosphere of the Istanbul Bosporus, with sails coming together under our star and crescent flag," Yemlihaoğlu said.

He said more than 650 athletes had brought the spirit of Republic Day to the sea, adding that the Turkish flags flying across the fleet symbolized the country's independence and republican heritage.

Yemlihaoğlu also paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic, and those who helped establish it, while extending his Republic Day greetings.

Season title still up for grabs

Thursday's Republic Cup was the fourth and final stage of the 2026 series, with the overall championship determined by points accumulated across the season.

Teams were competing not only for honors in the Bosporus race but also for the season title, which will go to the crew with the highest cumulative score across all stages.

The championship has featured several competitions throughout the year, combining offshore and inshore sailing with national commemorative events.

The Republic Cup brings the series' competitive program toward its conclusion, with additional buoy races and island courses scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

The remaining competitions will feature different sailing categories, including ORC, IRC, Sportsboat and cruising divisions.

Winners will receive their trophies at an awards ceremony scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at Fişekhane in Istanbul.