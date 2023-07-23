Amasya's Suluova district has found a new sports sensation in 13-year-old Şüheda Hançer, who has become the talk of the town after being crowned the Turkish champion in arm wrestling.

It all began three years ago when her sharp talent caught the eye of her physical education teacher, Bahtiyar Eser, at Şehit Recep Ince Imam Hatip Middle School.

Under Eser's expert guidance, Şüheda took to arm wrestling like a natural, training diligently in the school's gym and never missing a beat in her education.

In her pursuit of excellence, Şüheda's efforts have been relentless.

After securing the provincial championship in a local tournament, she set her sights on the grand stage of the Inter-School Youth Arm Wrestling Türkiye Championship, organized by the Turkish School Sports Federation in Kayseri from 13th to 16th June.

And in a breathtaking display of skill and determination, Şüheda emerged victorious, claiming the gold medal in the 40 kg girls' right arm category.

When speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), a beaming Şüheda shared her passion for arm wrestling, which she has nurtured for the past three years.

A resident of a village, she travels to school by bus, but her love for the sport transcends the daily commute.

"I train after classes, at lunch breaks, and after school. Apart from the training at school, I also work at home. First, I challenged those of my own weight in the class, and I emerged as the champion. I knew this sport was for me, and now, here I am, a national champion. My ultimate goal is to represent my country globally," she said.

Şüheda's achievements have not gone unnoticed by the educational authorities.

Suluova District Director of National Education, Ahmet Davu, highlighted the significance they place on students' sports accomplishments, alongside their academic achievements.

Encouraging students to participate in individual and team sports, Davu acknowledged that sporting success often translates to academic triumph.

Thus, the school and the District Directorate of National Education provide unwavering support in nurturing both sides of the students' development.

As Şüheda prepares for her high school studies, she can rest assured that the support from her school and the educational authorities will remain steadfast.

"We will continue supporting her sports endeavors, ensuring she has every opportunity to compete and train at the highest level. Our physical education teacher, along with other coaches at the school, will be there every step of the way," Davu said.

Eser, the passionate physical education teacher, expressed his pride in Şüheda's exceptional achievement.

"Our student Şüheda became the undefeated champion of Türkiye in the right arm category. We are wholeheartedly committed to sustaining her success and ultimately seeing her join the national team," he said.