In Turkish trampoline gymnastics, one name is resonating louder than ever – Tuba Bade Şahin, a 14-year-old dynamo, who recently clinched a silver medal at the Trampoline Gymnastics Junior World Championship.

This rising star is not merely content with this historic achievement; she has her sights set on an even loftier goal – an Olympic medal.

Şahin, who secured the second spot in both the individual and synchronized events alongside her teammate Ada Kanat in the Junior World Championships held in Birmingham, England, is not resting on her laurels.

Amid the celebratory echoes of success, she shared her joy with Anadolu Agency (AA), recounting her journey to victory.

"Preparation was key for us in the championship in England. I believed in my abilities and efforts, and it paid off. I clinched the silver in the individual category and replicated the feat in the synchronized event with my partner Ada Kanat," Şahin said.

The roots of Şahin's gymnastic prowess trace back to the age of four when she embarked on her sporting journey with artistic gymnastics.

Eventually transitioning to trampolining, she demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, amassing Turkish championships and European medals along the way.

"I owe my entry into gymnastics to my active childhood. My parents enrolled me in gymnastics, starting in Isparta and later continuing in Samsun due to my father's appointment. It's been a decade of gymnastics for me, and my journey has been incredibly rewarding," she added.

But for Şahin, this is just the beginning.

With her eyes fixed on the distant horizon, she declared, "My goal is the 2028 Olympics, and I'm committed to putting in the hard work required to make that dream a reality, alongside my coach, Çağdaş Keşkür."

Speaking of coaches, Keşkür, the guiding force behind Şahin's success, expressed profound happiness at the fruition of years of hard work.

"Our athlete secured second place globally, a source of immense pride for Samsun. This success is a testament to the years of dedication and effort we've invested. Yet, our journey is far from over; we have Olympic quota competitions and European championships on the horizon. The dream is an Olympic medal," Keşkür said.

Keşkür also extended an invitation to aspiring athletes, emphasizing the need for a larger training facility and new equipment.

"We have a wealth of potential in our team. Trampoline is an incredibly enjoyable sport, and we're ready to work toward new heights of success," he added.