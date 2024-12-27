Two sailors died in separate incidents during the perilous Sydney to Hobart yacht race, officials confirmed Friday, as several yachts were forced to retire amid powerful winds and rough seas.

Roy Quaden, 55, from Flying Fish Arctos, was struck on the head by a boom while racing down the New South Wales coast, according to race organizers.

Nick Smith, 65, aboard Bowline, was hit by the mainsheet and thrown across the boat, said David Jacobs, vice commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

"Unfortunately, he hit his head on the winch, and that's what killed him," Jacobs said, revising earlier official reports that both sailors had been struck by booms.

Other crew members attempted to revive the two Australians but were unsuccessful. They were the first fatalities in the 628-nautical-mile bluewater classic since 1998.

Weather conditions contributed to the deaths, Jacobs told reporters, with one of the boats facing 30-38 knot winds and seas of 2 to 3 meters (6 to 10 feet).

"They're challenging conditions. You only need to be hit broadside by a wave, and it will knock you across," Jacobs said, adding that the weather was not "extreme" for ocean racers.

‘Shaken’

In a night of drama, one man was swept overboard from the yacht Porco Rosso and carried far out before being rescued by his crew, Jacobs said.

He promised an investigation by the yacht club to improve safety in the event but said the race would continue.

Crews on the two yachts that lost men had been severely affected, said New South Wales marine area command superintendent Joseph McNulty.

"Both those crews are doing it pretty tough at the moment. They are shaken up by what they've seen and what they've had to do," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it "heartbreaking that two lives have been lost at what should have been a time of joy."

So far, 21 yachts – including race record holder Comanche – have pulled out from the fleet of 104 that left Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day bound for the Tasmanian capital, organizers said.

Many yachts were dismasted or suffered damage to mainsails and other equipment.

1998 storm deaths

Weather is a critical factor in the race, first held in 1945, with wind and sea conditions often changing rapidly as yachts head south and tackle the notorious Bass Strait.

The fatalities were the first since 1998, when six men died, five boats sank, and 55 sailors were rescued after a deep depression exploded over the fleet in Bass Strait.

Comanche's retirement with a damaged mainsail overnight left the door open for supermaxi rival LawConnect to win line honors for the second straight year.

Comanche, which surged over the finish line in one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds to set a new mark in 2017, was leading when it pulled out.

LawConnect held a lead of more than 14 nautical miles over nearest rival Celestial by early Friday evening.

Alive, last year's overall winner of the Tattersall Cup, which takes into account boat size and other factors, was the first to drop out this year, retiring with engine issues.

Other former Tattersall Cup winners forced out included Wild Oats, Centennial (formerly Celestial), and Porco Rosso (formerly Victoire). Three-time overall winner Love & War remains in the race.