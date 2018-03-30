Istanbul Golf Club executive board passes on torch

Istanbul Golf Club, which just turned 123, now has a new executive board following the passing of its former Chairman Mustafa Vehbi Koç. Caroline Koç, who assumed the post after Vehbi Koç's death, recently handed over the duties to Selim Ergüder, another former chairman of the club, and his crew. The Istanbul Golf Club was founded as the "Constantinople Golf Club" in 1895 and has been operating longer than any football team in Turkey.

After the establishment of the Turkish Republic in 1923, British Ambassador to Turkey Evelyn Waugh and U.S. Ambassador C.M. Ravndal and 60 other founding members of the club changed the name to "Istanbul Golf Club," in accordance to the Republic's regulations. The club has operated under the same name since. The club members have been very passionate over the years. Even if they experienced hardships, they did not turn their backs on the club. Talking about hardships, the Istanbul Golf Club was recently left without a golf course, but, it continued to organize tournaments, like the BMW Golf Cup, Arçelik Cup and Yapı Kredi Private Banking Cup, on a rented course at the Marmara Golf Course (Klassis Golf Course), located in Istanbul's Silivri district.

Meanwhile, arrangements for a new golf course are also in the process. Official permissions were expected soon for a new golf course in Riva, Istanbul. Chairman Ergüder said that their focus would be on finishing the course at Riva.

"Our priority is to have our own golf course as soon as possible," he said.

Besides the new golf course, the chairman also emphasizes on having a strong relationship with club members, introducing golf to new generations through a social project and popularizing the sport. Turkish golf clubs have been working hard to popularize the sport and involve new players, especially the youth, independently from the Turkish Golf Federation (TGF). For instance, the National Golf Club in Antalya regularly offers golf, foreign language and other courses to children for free.

Another example is the Bolluca Children Village. An institution for orphans it has a golf club and offered free golf courses to children at the home. These clubs train talented young golfers with their education. The Istanbul Golf Club also offers free golf courses to the students of Kadıköy Anatolian High School and Üsküdar American High School. The club administration is planning to expand that list. Hopefully, these steps to promote golf in Turkey will continue at full speed and grow over the years.