Eczacıbaşı VitrA seeks edge against Minchanka in CEV Cup final

Eczacıbaşı VitrA women's volleyball team will be looking to gain an edge on Belarus's Minchanka when they meet in the CEV Volleyball Cup final first leg Tuesday.

The match will be played at Minsk's Uruchje Stadium at 19:30 in Turkey. The return leg of the match will be played on April 10 at Istanbul's Burhan Felek Volleyball Hall.

Eczacıbaşı player Büşra Kılıçlı said: "The CEV Cup is just one step away. Our rival played very well in the previous matches. Despite very difficult semifinal games, it managed to win the last game in the golden set."

"We have to analyze it very well and develop our own strategy. In the last game, we will be the host team and it is an advantage but we must focus on the game in Belarus first."

The Turkish side reached the CEV Volleyball Cup final after defeating SSC Palmberg on home court on March 20.

It did not lose a single set throughout the semifinals phase, showing a good disposition towards the last round of the competition.

On the other hand, Minchanka and Allianz MTV delivered a thrilling duel in the semifinal as they played their second five-set match and needed the Golden Set to reveal the eventual finalist.

Earlier last year, Turkish volleyball team Vakıfbank defeated Brazilian Rexona-Sesc in the final of FIVB Women's Club World Championship in Kobe, Japan. This was Vakıfbank's second victory in the championship. The team had also won the event in 2013. Vakıfbank also won the CEV Women's Champions League this season.