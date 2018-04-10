Eczacıbaşı VitrA wins Women's 2018 CEV Volleyball Cup

Eczacıbaşı VitrA won the Women's 2018 CEV Volleyball Cup on Tuesday after beating Belarusian sensation Minchanka Minsk 2-0 at the Burhan Felek Volleyball Hall in Istanbul.

Following their 3-1 away victory (25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11) over Minchanka in the first round of the finals, Eczacıbaşı managed to secure the crown early on after a 2-0 win (25-17 ve 25-17).

The Turkish Tigers reached the CEV Volleyball Cup final after defeating SSC Palmberg on home court on March 20.

It did not lose a single set throughout the semifinals phase, showing a good disposition towards the last round of the competition.

On the other hand, Minchanka and Allianz MTV delivered a thrilling duel in the semifinal as they played their second five-set match and needed the Golden Set to reveal the eventual finalist.

Earlier last year, Turkish volleyball team Vakıfbank defeated Brazilian Rexona-Sesc in the final of FIVB Women's Club World Championship in Kobe, Japan. This was Vakıfbank's second victory in the championship. The team had also won the event in 2013. Vakıfbank also won the CEV Women's Champions League this season.