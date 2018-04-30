Turkish yacht racer Kaynar takes bronze at World Cup Series

Turkey's national yacht racer Alican Kaynar took the bronze medal in Finn class Sunday at the 2018 World Cup Series in Hyères, France.

Kaynar earned 50 net points from competing in nine races during the series, the Turkey Sailing Federation said.

The gold medal for Finn went to Brazil's Jorge Zarif, while Dutch racer Nicholas Heiner came in second.





Kaynar is a two-time Olympian in the Finn class event, coming in 13th in Rio in 2016 and 18th in London in 2012.

Turkey's team of brothers Deniz Çınar and Ates Çınar took 13th place in the World Cup Series' 470 class competition, up against 40 other teams from 20 countries.

Turkey's Ecem Güzel was ranked 39th in the laser radial class, competing against 64 athletes from 30 countries.