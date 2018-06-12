   
Former heavyweight champion David Haye retires from boxing

File Photo

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday following his defeat by Tony Bellew in May.

The 37-year-old Briton won 28 and lost four of his 32 fights since turning professional in 2002.

"Today I announce my retirement from professional boxing. They say you can't play boxing. Yet, as I write this retirement statement, and reflect on my time in the sport, I can't find a better way to describe the ride... ," Haye said in a statement on his website.

"This is not the end of my story. It's simply the start of something new."

