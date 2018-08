A Turkish archer yesterday broke the European record at an international archery tournament in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

Mete Gazoz, who took the gold medal in the 2018 Archery World Cup last month in Germany, scored 686 points in 70-meter ranking round at the European Grand Prix.

The tournament, featuring 33 nations and 25 clubs represented by a total of 288 archers competing, is set to end on Friday.