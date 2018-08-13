Can wins bronze in 5,000m at European Championships in Berlin

National athlete Yasemin Can won the bronze medal Sunday in the women's 5,000-meter race at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Can came in third with a time of 14:57.63. Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan won the gold with 14:46.12 and British athlete Eilish McColgan took silver with 14:53.05.

The race was held on the sixth and final day of the championships, which ran from Aug. 6 to 12 in the German capital.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated Can and wished her future success.

Can was the European champion in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter races at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam. She took silver in the 3,000-meter race at the 2017 European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.