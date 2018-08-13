   
SPORTS
CATEGORIES

Can wins bronze in 5,000m at European Championships in Berlin

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
emAA Photo/em
AA Photo
Related Articles

National athlete Yasemin Can won the bronze medal Sunday in the women's 5,000-meter race at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Can came in third with a time of 14:57.63. Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan won the gold with 14:46.12 and British athlete Eilish McColgan took silver with 14:53.05.

The race was held on the sixth and final day of the championships, which ran from Aug. 6 to 12 in the German capital.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated Can and wished her future success.

Can was the European champion in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter races at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam. She took silver in the 3,000-meter race at the 2017 European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Sports The Turkish national team won the silver medal in the men's 4x100-meter...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS