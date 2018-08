Çolak wins Turkey’s first silver medal at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Turkey on Tuesday won a gold medal at the 2018 World Para Swimming European Championships held in Ireland.

In the Women's 50 meters Backstroke, the national athlete Sümeyye Boyacı won gold medal with a time of 45.21 seconds.

In a congratulatory message, Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu said: "We are proud of Sümeyye's victory."

In 2017, she ranked fourth at the 2017 Para Sport Festival with a time of 46.57 seconds, missing a medal by only split seconds.