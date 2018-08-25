Turkey takes home 3 medals on 6th day of 2018 European Para Athletics

Turkey won three medals, including a gold, on Saturday -- the sixth day of the 2018 Para Athletics European Championships in Germany.

Mehmet Tunç won gold in the men's 200m (T11 category) with a time of 24.62 seconds, beating France's Sylvain Bova, who completed the race in 24.77 seconds in Berlin's Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn Sportpark.

On Thursday, Tunç won the silver medal in the men's 400m.

In the women's 100m (T54 category), Zubeyde Supurgeci won silver completing the race in 17.16 seconds. Finland's Amanda Kotaja bagged gold with a time of 17.08 seconds.

Öznur Alumur won a silver medal in the women's 400m (T11 category) completing the race in 1:06.30. Poland's Joanna Mazur won gold for 1:03.67.

In six days, Turkey has bagged 15 medals including four gold, six silver and five bronze.

The championship which kicked off on Monday will end on Sunday.