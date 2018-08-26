Turkey wins 4 more medals on last day of para athletics

Turkey takes home 3 medals on 6th day of 2018 European Para Athletics

Turkey won four more medals on Sunday, the seventh and last day of the 2018 Para Athletics European Championships in Germany.

The last day games in Berlin's Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn Sportpark included men's 400m (T12 category) and 5000m (T11 category), as well as women's 800m (T53/54 category).

Oğuz Akbulut completed the men's 400m in 49.92 seconds, bagging the gold medal.

Akbulut also beat Germany's Thomas Ulbricht's championship record of 50.27 seconds.

In the same event, Turkey's Hakan Çıra also won the bronze medal completing the race in 50.40 seconds.

Portuguese Luis Gonzales won silver at 50.33 seconds.

In the men's 5000m, Turkish athlete Hasan Hüseyin Kaçar won bronze, completing the race in 16:48.36.

Spain's Manuel Garnica bagged gold, finishing in 16:40.08, and Poland's Aleksander Kossakowski won silver at 16:45.26.

In women's 800m, Turkish athlete Hamide Kurt won the bronze medal with a time of 2:06.13.

Kurt also won two gold medals in earlier events of the 2018 para athletics.

Netherlands' Margriet van den Broek won gold with a time of 2:05.53 and Sweden's Alexandra Heilbring won silver at 2:05.95.

Turkey came in 12th place with a total of 19 medals, including five gold, six silver and eight bronze.

Poland claimed first place with 61 medals in total, 26 of which are gold.

The U.K. and Ukraine came second and third, with a total of 50 and 49 medals respectively.