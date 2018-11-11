Turkish athlete wins silver at World Karate Championships in Madrid

Turkish female karate star to fight for world title

Turkey's Serap Özçelik Arapoğlu won a silver medal in women's 50 kg Kumite competition at the World Karate Championships in Spain's capital Madrid on Saturday.

In the final, Özçelik competed against Japanese athlete Miho Miyahara and lost 3-1.

Eleven men and nine women are representing Turkey at the global tournament.

In men's Kumite competition, Turkey's Alparslan Yamanoğlu and Uğur Aktaş clinched bronze medals in the plus 84 kg category.

Ali Sofuoğlu, another Turkish athlete, bagged bronze medal in the Kata category, making him Turkey's first medal winner in the category at the World Karate Championships.

The tournament will end on Sunday.

Some 1,200 karate players from 139 countries are participating in the championships.