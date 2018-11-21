Some 3,000 sports teams to train in Antalya

Approximately 3,000 national and international teams are expected to train this winter in Turkey's sunny Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

More than 2,000 national and international football teams and nearly 1,000 teams from other sports branches will train in Antalya between January and March, according to Recep Şamil Yaşacan, the chairman of the Sports Tourism Union of Turkey.

Antalya, one of Turkey's leading tourist destinations, will host top teams from all over the world during the winter training period, as the weather during these months is suitable for training and the city has some top-level accommodation and sports facilities.

Some 2,000 football teams will train in over 170 fields in Antalya, Yasacan told Anadolu Agency (AA).