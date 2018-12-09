Turkey's Vakıfbank becomes women's world volleyball champion

Turkey's Vakıfbank became the winner of the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship in China after beating Brazil's Minas Tenis Clube in the final Sunday.

Vakıfbank dominated its rivals 3-0 in sets ending 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19 to secure back-to-back championships. The Turkish club also won the competition in 2013.

The game was played at the Olympic Sports Center in eastern Chinese city of Shaoxing.

Earlier on Sunday, another Turkish club Eczacıbaşı VitrA Istanbul won a bronze medal in the compeition.

Eczacıbaşı VitrA, the 2015 and 2016 world champion, beat Brazilian club Praia Clube 3-0 in sets ending 25-16, 25-18 and 25-19 to claim third place in the championship.