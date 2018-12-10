Turkish women reigning world, European volleyball for the last decade

Turkish clubs Vakıfbank and Eczacıbaşı VitrA have reigned supreme to retain the women's volleyball title in the last four world championships.

Vakıfbank were crowned the champions of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship in 2013 and 2017.

On Sunday, the reigning world champion won the gold medal in the 2018 championships in China after beating Brazil's Minas Tenis Clube 3-0 in the final. The yellow-blacks thus became the team to win this title the most times.

Eczacıbaşı VitrA, who won bronze on Sunday, clinched the champions' title in the 2015 and the 2016 championships.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe were the winner of the 2010 championships.

Vakıfbank won silver in 2011 and bronze in 2016, while Fenerbahçe ranked third in the 2012 championships.







Turkey tops world rankings

Top clubs from each continent compete in the FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.

Turkish clubs triumphed over their opponents six times to gain the world title in the tournament over the last nine years.

Turkey topped the FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship after winning six golds, one silver, and three bronze medals in the tournament.

Vakıfbank rank first in the world championships with three gold medals.

Turkish clubs also reign in Europe

Eczacıbaşı were the first Turkish club to bring a European cup in volleyball home in 1999 after winning the Women's CEV Cup, then known as the CEV Cup Winners' Cup, by defeating Italian club Cermagica Reggio Emilia at the Final Four tournament held in Turkey's Bursa.

Vakıfbank Güneş Sigorta took the mantle in 2004 and won the same cup, this time branded as the CEV Top Teams Cup, again in Bursa. The city also saw the yellow-blacks winning the CEV Challenge Cup, the third-tier European club tournament, in 2008.

Whereas in the last eight years, Turkish teams have dominated the CEV Champions League, the highest-tier of the European clubs tournament, ending Italian clubs' domination that lasted for six years.

Eczacıbaşı and Vakıfbank were the runners-up of the tournament in 1980, and in 1998 and 1999, respectively. From that date until 2011, Eczacıbaşı reached the semi-finals four times, winning bronze in 2000. Fenerbahçe Acıbadem won silver and bronze in 2010 and 2011. Vakıfbank also placed fourth in 2006.

Starting with VakıfBank Güneş Sigorta's championship in 2011, Turkish teams won six titles, except for 2014 and 2016, when Russia's Dinamo Kazan and Italy's Pomi Casalmaggiore grabbed the gold. In both cases, Vakıfbank were their opponents in the finals.

Fenerbahçe Universal won the title in 2012 and Eczacıbaşı VitrA in 2015. Vakıfbank, the bronze winner in 2015, won three more titles in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Eczacıbaşı Vitra finished the 2014 and 2017 tournaments in third and fourth places. Galatasaray Daikin reached the semifinals two times in 2013 and 2018. Fenerbahçe Grundig won bronze in 2016.

16 international cups since 2010

Turkish clubs have won 16 cups in the top international tournaments since 2010. Vakıfbank has won 4 CEV Champions League titles and three World Club Championships.

Eczacıbaşı VitrA have overall won one CEV Champions League, two World Club Championships and one CEV Cup title.

Fenerbahçe have won one CEV Champions League, one CEV Cup, one World Club Championship titles, while Bursa Büyükşehir Belediyespor have won two CEV Challenge Cups.