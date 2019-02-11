Scotland's Law, France's Boutier triumph at Vic Open

Scotland's David Law nailed an eagle on the last to win his first European Tour title Sunday, while France's Celine Boutier clinched her maiden LPGA Tour crown at the pioneering Vic Open. The tournament, south of Melbourne, is the only one in the world with male and female fields, playing in alternate groups on the same course and for equal prize money. It was co-sanctioned this year by the European Tour and U.S. LPGA Tour for the first time.

Australia's Wade Ormsby was on track to claim the men's title coming down the back nine before Law eagled the 18th to draw himself level. At the same time Ormsby, who had been solid off the tee all day, sent down a poor approach shot on the 17th and carded a double-bogey. It left him also needing an eagle at the last to force a playoff. He gave himself the opportunity, but his eight-meter putt sneaked wide and he settled for a birdie and a tie for second with fellow Australian Brad Kennedy. South Africa's Justin Harding was fourth, a shot further back.

"Walking to the tenth I hit the reset button and tried to keep calm," said Law, who called a penalty on himself for a moving ball on the ninth which resulted in a bogey. "On the last I knew I needed an eagle to at least force a playoff. I couldn't have asked for an easier putt and luckily it dropped. I'm delighted. It's been an amazing event." He ended on 18-under-par after a round of 66, winning his first European Tour event after only securing his playing card last November following a stint on the Challenge Tour.

Boutier, who played 25 events last year, making 16 cuts, scored the biggest win of her career with rock solid par round of 72 to finish on eight-under for the tournament. "I've been dreaming of this win since I first started playing golf," she said. "I'm just so emotional right now. I've been working so hard for this. "I'm so happy with how I handled myself today. I kept fighting to the end." She finished two in front of Australians Sarah Kemp and Su Oh and England's Charlotte Thomas. Kemp raced up the leaderboard with a spectacular seven-under 65, recovering after beginning her round with a double-bogey to sink nine birdies. Thomas, on her LPGA debut and with her brother carrying her bags, fired a 69 while Su recovered from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th to ensure she ended in a tie for second. Overnight leader Kim Kaufman of America faded to finish eighth.