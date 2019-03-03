Turkish sprinter Barnes bags silver at Glasgow 2019

Turkish sprinter Emre Zafer Barnes on Saturday claimed silver medal at 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

On the second day of the 35th edition of the championships, Barnes won silver in men's 60 meters with a time of 6.61 seconds, narrowly missing the gold medal.



Slovak athlete Jan Volko took gold with his 6.60 and the Dutchman Joris van Gool bagged bronze with his 6.62.



Glasgow 2019 has seen over 600 athletes from 50 nations take to the tracks.

The three-day event ends Sunday.