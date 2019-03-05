Probe launched for 'razor-toting' player

The Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into an alleged attack by Amed Sportif Faaliyetler player Mansur Çalar against four rival Sakaryaspor players.

Sakaryaspor players had claimed Çalar was wielding a razor on the pitch during the weekend's Second League game and attacked them. The images of the footballers, with what looked like injuries inflicted by a sharp object, caused uproar on social media after the game. Amed Sportif Faaliyetler has denied the allegations, while the four players filed a criminal complaint against Çalar.

Hacı Ömer Doğru of Sakaryaspor told police that Çalar approached him while they were heading to the locker room at the end of first half and swore at him first before "rubbing" a sharp object against his face. He said he told the referee about the incident and asked that Çalar be searched - a request that was denied. Ferhat Yazgan, another Sakaryaspor player, claimed that Çalar "rubbed an object" against his neck while passing by him in the first minutes of the game and injured him.