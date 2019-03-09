Int'l Indoor Athletics tournament opens

The 9th International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) European Indoor Athletics Championship opened in Istanbul Friday.

Ninety athletes from eight countries and 15 from Turkey are competing in the event hosted by the Turkish Special Olympics Sports Federation.

The event stands out from its previous editions as for the first time, athletes suffering from autism, mental illnesses and Down syndrome will compete in separate groups.

On the first day of the three-day event, 60-meter hurdle, long jump, high jump, triple jump, discus throw, 400-meter and 1,500-meter runs were held.