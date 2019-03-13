Women volleyballers head abroad for Champions League

Three Turkish women's volleyball teams, including world champion Vakıfbank, travel abroad today for their CEV Volleyball Champions League quarterfinal matches.

Vakıfbank, which also boasts Europe's top title, will square off with Russia's Dinamo Moscow, while Fenerbahçe Opet will take on Italy's Savino Del Bene. Eczacıbaşı Vitra also travels to Italy for a match against Imoco Volley. Vakıfbank vies for the top title alongside Zenit Kazan, another women's volleyball powerhouse which has six titles to its name.

Vakıfbank is the four-time winner of the competition and gold medalists from 2017 to 2018. Vakıfbank captain Melis Gürkaynak said they were "very well-prepared" and would seek advantage points for the second leg it would host. The team qualified for quarterfinals after winning six games in league's Group A. It also boasts a 28-match winning streak in the Champions League. "It is going to be a tough match. We were drawn with one of the most difficult rivals in the quarterfinals," said Gürkaynak.