Aydın to face Italy's Saugella in CEV final

Turkey's Aydın Büyükşehir Belediyespor will vie with Italy's Saugella in the second match of the CEV Volleyball Challenge Cup women's final today. After losing 3-0 in the first leg of the final in Turkey's western Aydın province, the Turkish team will face Saugella in Monza, Italy in the second and final match.

Aydın has to win 3-0 or 3-1 against Saugella to take the game to the golden set and gain the CEV Challenge Cup winner's title.

The golden set would determine the Cup winner, which is the final winner of the matches played at home and away.