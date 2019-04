Turkey wins 2 golds, silver and bronze on 2nd day of European Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Mustafa Kaya won a gold medal by beating Azerbaijan's Aghahuseyn Mustafayev 6-2 in men's 70-kg freestyle final at the 2019 European Wrestling Championships in Romania on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the men's 79-kg freestyle final, Muhammet Nuri Kotanoğlu won bronze after beating Ukrainia's Oleksii Domanytskyi in the Bucharest tournament.

On Tuesday, Turkish wrestlers won a total of four medals (two golds, one silver and one bronze) at the international event.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish wrestler Süleyman Atlı also won gold medal after beating Russia's Muslim Sadulaev 8-3 in the men's 57-kg freestyle final.

Turkey's Selahattin Kılıçcsallayan clinched a silver medal in the men's 65-kg freestyle final after being defeated by Azerbaijan's Hacı Aliyev.

Taha Akgül also beat Russia's Anzor Ruslanovitch Khizriev 8-1 in the men's 125-kg freestyle to face Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the final on Wednesday.