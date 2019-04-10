Paragliders have new home at base of Taurus range

Extreme sports lovers have a new center where they can enjoy floating among the clouds. Gelincik Hill, located on the foot of the Taurus Mountains has become the new favorite spot for paragliders.

Situated in the southern Anatolian city of Mersin, Gelincik Hill stands out with its splendid views and suitable position for paragliding. As southern Anatolia is one of the warmest parts of Turkey, the paragliders have already opened the new season in the sky!

Paragliders coming from all over Turkey, as well as the world, fly over the Mediterranean and enjoy spectacular views of the city of Mersin and the endless blue sea from a bird's eye vantage point. With its emergency landing spots, Gelincik Hill also offers paragliders both amateur and professional, a safe flight.

Coming all the way from Bursa, paraglider Kerem Dinçer is one of the sportspeople who is mesmerized by Gelincik Hill and the services it offers for all. Dinçer, who has been paragliding for the last 12 years, claimed that the hill is a top notch paragliding center that can host international competitions.

"Gelincik Hill is suitable for paragliding in any weather condition. It is easy to take off from here. We hope that in the near future Gelincik Hill will make a name for itself in the paragliding world. For those who want to try paragliding or who are looking for a perfect place to practice, Gelincik Hill is the place," Dinçer added.

Tolga Özkaynak, on the other hand, enjoyed his first time flying from Gelincik Hill. "Since it is our first time here, we wondered how the flight would go but Gelincik Hill really is the perfect place for paragliders. The nature is spectacular and while you are in the air, you are able to see the city and the Mediterranean under your feet. The hill is suitable for any type of landing," Özkaynak said, commenting on his experience of flying from Gelincik Hill.