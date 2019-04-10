Turkish wrestler Akgül grabs gold at European Wrestling Championships

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül clinched a gold medal on Wednesday at the European Wrestling Championships, in the men's 125-kg freestyle final.

Akgül, the Turkish national team's captain, took to the mat for his seventh gold medal at the tournament that runs between April 8 and April 14.

The wrestler, who is competing in the freestyle 125-kilogram category, holds the record for most European titles among Turkish wrestler.

Add to this an Olympic gold and two world titles, Akgül remains one of the most successful wrestlers in Turkey, where traditional wrestling has been a national sport for centuries.

The 28-year-old athlete had said he felt "fully prepared" for the championship after training with three Georgian heavyweight wrestlers he hosted in Turkey.