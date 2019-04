Vakıfbank women's volleyball team will travel to Italy for a ticket to the CEV Women's Champions League final today.

The Turkish team, which holds multiple world titles, will take on Italian outfit Igor Gorgonzola, runner-up of Serie A1 Women's competition.

The second match in the semifinals will be a tough challenge for the Turkish side, which lost 3-0 in the first leg at home. Vakıfbank needs to score at least three points and dominate a golden set to reach the finals.