Turkey's Mete Gazoz breaks archery world record

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz broke the juniors' world and seniors' European record at the European Grand Prix qualifiers in Romania yesterday. The young archer reached 698 points in the men's recurve event while the Turkish recurve team broke a new record by scoring 2,038 at the same event.

The 19-year-old Gazoz have clinched a number of international titles in the last five years and won gold at last year's Archery World Cup in Germany. He is now looking forward to competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He ranks fifth in the world in men's recurve.

Gazoz made his international debut in 2013 and won 23 titles including, nine gold medals in local and international tournaments. In a recent interview, he said he wanted to bring Turkey its first archery medal in the Olympics by qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.