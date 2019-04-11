Turkey's Yasemin Adar wins 4th consecutive gold at European Wrestling Championships

Turkish wrestler Yasemin Adar won gold on Thursday in women's 76-kilogram freestyle final at the 2019 European Wrestling Championships.

In the women's 76-kg freestyle final, Adar beat Austrian rival Martina Kuent 6-1 to claim the gold in Bucharest.

This was her fourth gold in a row in the European championships.

Three of her teammates also scored bronze medals Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkey's Elif Jale Yeşilırmak bagged a bronze medal at the tournament in Romania.

In the women's 59-kilogram freestyle, Yeşilırmak beat her Hungarian opponent to claim the bronze medal in the tournament in Bucharest.

Turkey's Bedia Gün also bagged a bronze medal. In the women's 55-kg freestyle, Gün bested her Belarusian opponent to claim the bronze.

Turkey's Evin Demirhan also won a bronze medal in the women's 50-kg freestyle, beating her Azerbaijani rival.

So far, Turkish wrestlers in women's freestyle have won a total of one gold and three bronze medals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the men's freestyle, Turkish wrestlers have won a total of three gold, one silver and three bronze medals and rank second in the international event with 156 points.