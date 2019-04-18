Turkish cricketers train with Pakistan's league team

Two young Turkish cricketers, Gökhan Göktuğ Alta and Mehmet Aydın, joined a training session of Pakistan's cricket league franchise.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Alta said Peshawar Zalmi was a runner-up team in the third season of the Pakistan Super League that concluded last month. He said that they have learned many things during the training sessions.

"The developed countries attach great importance to cricket. I believe that cricket will be one of the important sports with a growing interest in Turkey as well," he said. Noting that cricket has been played in Turkey for the last 10 years, he said he wants to represent Turkey in cricket.

Aydın, for his part, said they had put in great effort in hard conditions to reach this point and they are very proud and happy to represent Turkey in Pakistan.