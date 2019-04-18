Veteran Italian Reja to sign as Albania coach

The Albanian football federation will hire veteran Italian Edoardo "Edy" Reja, aged 73, to coach the national team, the broadcaster TV Klan reported. Reja, 73, received the draft contract after nearly a month of negotiations and was expected to sign today in Tirana.

According to the report, he will agree a one-year, 250,000 euros ($282,000) contract with an optional extension for another year. Previous coach Christian Panucci, another Italian, was dismissed in March after an opening Euro 2020 qualifying loss to Turkey.

Albania have chosen a third successive Italian coach having qualified for Euro 2016 under the leadership of Gianni de Biasi. Albania is presently third in Euro qualifying Group H, behind France and Turkey.