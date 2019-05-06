Vakıfbank women's team claims league title

Vakıfbank women defeated Eczacıbaşı VitrA yesterday, claiming the Turkish volleyball Vestel Venus Sultans' League title.

Defeating Eczacıbaşı 3-0 in the match, Vakıfbank won the finals series, 3-2, in the deciding Game 5 and became Turkish champions for the 11th time in the club's history.

Vakıfbank won the sets 17-25, 18-25 and 21-25. The Turkish team also ranks first in the world championships, with three gold medals. Vakıfbank was previously crowned winner of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship in 2013, 2017 and 2018.