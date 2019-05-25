Geoghegan Hart crashes out of Giro d'Italia

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart has abandoned the Giro d'Italia after crashing during the 13th stage, a 196-km mountain trek to Ceresole Reale, on Friday. Geoghegan Hart, who had won two stages of the Tour of the Alps before the Giro, was one of two Team Ineos leaders with Russian Pavel Sivakov in the absence of the injured Egan Bernal of Colombia. The 24-year-old, who featured in the day's breakaway, hit the deck in the descent from the Colle Del Lys. "He is OK and our team doctor is with him," Team Ineos said.