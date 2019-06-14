Russia dominates Tunceli rafting race

Russian athletes claimed the women's and mixed category titles at the World Rafting Championship held in eastern Turkey's Tunceli.

The championship, which began on June 8 with the participation of rafters from 20 countries, ended Thursday. Russia clinched the top title in women's category, followed by teams from Italy and Chile.

In the men's event, Brazil won first place while Kazakhstan and Russia secured the second and the third spots, respectively. In the mixed category, Russia, World Rafting Federation team and Chile took the top three spots. The event, held in Turkey for the first time, was a showcase opportunity for Tunceli. The small eastern city's Munzur River is a popular location among local rafters.

The teams competed in downriver, RX and slalom races on a 5-kilometer course. A landlocked province and long plagued by terrorism, Tunceli has become one of the top water sports destinations in the country over the last few years, thanks to the investments in its rivers and lakes. Home to the 36-kilometer-long Munzur River, Tunceli has previously hosted numerous water sports events, including water skiing and windsurfing.