Turkish athlete becomes world Kung Fu champion in China

A Turkish national athlete was crowned champion Tuesday at the 8th World Kung Fu championship (IWUF) held in China.

Elif Akyüz ranked first among 25 athletes competing in the Wushu Double Broadsword category at the championship held in the Emeishan city of Sichuan province in China.

The victory marked her 6th world championship title in total, while another Turkish athlete, Necmettin Erbakan Akyüz, who also held four world championship titles, won a silver medal.

Turkish athletes Hilal Feyza Çapoğlu (competing in the women's Group C Baji Quan match) and Ayşe Sude Akyüz came in second place in different classes while Mustafa Bedirhan Çapoğlu won bronze.

The IWUF Championship took place between June 14 and 18.