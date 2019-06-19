Istanbul to host cross-continental swim race

A cross-continental swimming race across the Bosporus will be held on July 21. Some 2,400 swimmers from 52 countries will participate in the 31st edition of Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race. The race will start in Kanlıca neighborhood on the Asian side of Istanbul and end at Kuruçeşme on the European side, covering a distance of 6.5 kilometers. Swimmers from Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Oman, Pakistan, Peru and the Philippines are expected to participate in the competition. Marcos Diaz, who become the first athlete crossing five continents by swimming in 2009, will also participate in the race. The popularity of the race can be gauged from the fact that the quota for 1,200 foreign swimmers filled in 28 minutes.