Turkish athlete wins silver at Para Powerlifting Championships in Kazakhstan

Turkish female weightlifter Nazmiye Muratlı on Saturday claimed a silver medal at the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Kazakhstan's capital Nur Sultan.

The 40-year-old Muratlı, competing in the women's 45-kilogram (99-pound) powerlifting category, lifted 116 kilograms (256 pounds).

China's Lingling Guo claimed the gold medal with 118 kilograms (260 pounds), while Nigeria's Latifat Tijani came third with 105 kilograms (231 pounds).

The 2019 World Para Powerlifting Junior and Senior Championships, which was held with the participation of more than 450 athletes from 79 countries, will end on July 20.