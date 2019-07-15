Turkey's Buse Tosun wins gold in top wrestling event

Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun won the women's 72 kilogram title in the International Yaşar Doğu Tournament that ended in Istanbul Sunday. Tosun defeated her Belarussian rival Anastasiya Zimiankova on the final day of the four-day tournament, which is a major point-earning wrestling tournament for international wrestlers.

Meanwhile, former world champion Yasemin Adar had to settle for bronze defeating her German rival Aline Rotter Focken in the women's 76 kilogram category. Adar was also presented with women's fair play award for her aversion to hurt her injured rival in the 2018 World Wrestling Championship in Budapest.

In the men's category, Fazlı Eryılmaz won bronze in the 74 kilogram category. Selim Yaşar and Osman Göçen also bagged bronze medals in the 86 kilogram category, defeating their Slovak and American rivals, respectively. Süleyman Karadeniz brought another bronze medal for Turkey in the 92-kilogram event, defeating India's rival Viky Viky. Earlier Saturday, Turkish world champion Taha Akgül defeated American wrestler Nicholas Edward Gwiazdowski 5-1 and won gold in the men's 125 kilogram event. Also on Saturday, Turkey's Cengizhan Erdoğan and Muhammet Nuri Kotanoğlu won bronze medals. On the second day of the tournament, Bediha Gün won another gold medal for Turkey in the women's 55 kilograms.