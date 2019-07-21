Istanbul hosts 31st Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race

Istanbul Strait was closed to shipping traffic both ways on Sunday due to an intercontinental swimming competition, according to Istanbul Port Authority.

The 31st Samsung Bosphorus Cross-continental Swimming Race will take place between 08:00 am - 13:00 pm local time in Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park.

A total of 2,400 people, including 1,200 swimmers from foreign countries and 1,200 from Turkey, will participate in the competition, according to the Turkish Olympic Committee.

The participants are aged from 14 to 89 years old.