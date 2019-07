The national team athlete Yasin Süzen has won a gold medal in the 400m men's 10th European Deaf Athletics Championships.

The Turkish Athletic Federation issued a statement, saying: "Our athlete, Yasin Süzen, has become the European champion at the European Athletics Championships in Germany and made the Turkish National Anthem heard in Germany once again. Congratulations."

Süzen has broken the world record and been crowned champion at the 23rd Deaflympics.