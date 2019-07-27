Turkey wins 18 medals at European Youth Olympics

Turkey has earned a total of 18 medals, including eight gold, in the European Youth Olympics. The most recent medals, including two gold medals, came in last Thursday's games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Swimmer Beril Böcekler won a gold medal in the girls' 200-meter freestyle. Özlem Yıldız earned a gold medal in the girls' 57-kilogram category in judo by beating her Russian opponent Kseniia Galitskaia in the final. Swimmer Berke Saka won a silver medal in the boys' 200-meter backstroke.

The country winning the most medals was Russia with 42 medals including 18 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze. Host nation Azerbaijan came in second with 20 medals including nine gold, six silver and five bronze. The European Youth Olympics 2019 concluded on Saturday.