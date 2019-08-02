Turkey bags medals at swim race

Turkey won a silver and a bronze medal yesterday in the 2019 CMAS Finswimming World Junior Championships in Egypt.

The Turkish national team came in second in the 4x50 meter mixed medley relay final while a Turkish male athlete, Tugcan Kaytar finished third in the 200-meter surface men, the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation said yesterday. The Turkish team composed of Onur Berke Kuyumcu, Beril Ülker, Miray Tuncel and Yiğit Yılmaz clinched the silver medal with a degree of one minute and eight seconds.

Russian national team bagged the gold medal in the category with a degree of one minute and seven seconds. Estonia claimed the bronze medal, finishing the competition in one minute and 10 seconds. Meanwhile Kaytar became the world No. 3, ending Thursday's race in one minute, 25 seconds and 15 split seconds. Russia's Egor Kachmashev received the world title, completing the race in one minute and 23 seconds.