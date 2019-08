Turkey’s Kerem Kamal clinches gold at World Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Kerem Kamal won a gold medal in Junior World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

In the tournament in Estonian capital Tallinn, Kamal beat Armenian Sahak Hovhannisyan 7-2 to claim a gold medal in men's 60kg Greco-Roman category.

This was the first gold medal for Turkey in Junior World Wrestling Championships 2019.

So far, Turkey's Bedirhan Tan, Hamza Bakır, Abdulvasi Balta, Feyzullah Aktürk and Paşa Ekrem Karabulut have bagged bronze medals in the tournament.

Turkey's Abdulsamed Başar, Ismail Gün, Doğan Kaya and Beytullah Kayışdağ will also compete for bronze medals in Greco-Roman category on Sunday.